HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded down $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.59. The company had a trading volume of 542,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $759.96.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

