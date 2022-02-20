HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded down $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.59. The company had a trading volume of 542,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $759.96.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.