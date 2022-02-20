Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.