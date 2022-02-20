IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.92.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 314,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

