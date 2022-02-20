iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. StockNews.com upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. iCAD has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.44.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

