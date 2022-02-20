ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICCC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.82 and a beta of 0.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of ImmuCell worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

