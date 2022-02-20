Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 64,960.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $9.72 on Friday. Independence has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.