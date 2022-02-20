Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) versus First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head to Head Review

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Independent Bank and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Independent Bank pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 29.29% 15.94% 1.40% First Community Bankshares 36.65% 11.98% 1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.41 $62.90 million $2.87 8.49 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.60 $51.17 million $2.93 10.07

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank beats First Community Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

