Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.99.

IFNNY opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

