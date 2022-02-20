Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

