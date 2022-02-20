Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 11,500 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)
