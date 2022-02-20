Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 11,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

