Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,907 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Inogen worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of INGN opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

