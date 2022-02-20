Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.21

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

