Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.21

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
The company has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.