Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Acquires $242,100.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after purchasing an additional 260,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 151,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

