Insider Buying: Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Buys A$19,950.00 in Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Beth Laughton purchased 7,000 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00 ($14,250.00).

Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Beth Laughton purchased 608 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

