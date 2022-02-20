Insider Buying: Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Buys A$19,950.00 in Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Beth Laughton purchased 7,000 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00 ($14,250.00).
Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Beth Laughton 608 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile
SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.
Read More
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.