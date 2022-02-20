Insider Buying: Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Buys A$19,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Beth Laughton purchased 7,000 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00 ($14,250.00).

Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 31st, Beth Laughton 608 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.