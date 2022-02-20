Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $1,469,967.78 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AFL stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

