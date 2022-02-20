Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Sells $145,358.34 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CW opened at $136.60 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

