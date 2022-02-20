Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $132,034.50 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 143,141 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

