Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $132,034.50 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CW opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
