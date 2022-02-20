Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $116,379.24 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DT opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 154.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

