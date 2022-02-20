Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells $13,165.92 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $13,165.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 2nd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 5,082 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $6,708.24.

Shares of WATT opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Energous by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Energous by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

