Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells $887,947.20 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

