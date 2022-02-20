Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 474,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after buying an additional 206,560 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

