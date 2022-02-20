Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Sells 4,852 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

