Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.650-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $312,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,885. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.