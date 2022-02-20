Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $802,592.08 and $15,648.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.51 or 0.06861611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,141.39 or 0.99718175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,869,767 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

