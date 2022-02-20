Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $38,105,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

NYSE SPOT opened at $152.27 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $150.74 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.