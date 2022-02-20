Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $222.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

