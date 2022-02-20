Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.30 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

