Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

