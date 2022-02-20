Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,991,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $163.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

