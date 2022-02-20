Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 647 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

ILMN opened at $311.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.02 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

