Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.06.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
