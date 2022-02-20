Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,714,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.