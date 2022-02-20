Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $103,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,438. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPAR stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.