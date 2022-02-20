InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. InterDigital updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InterDigital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

