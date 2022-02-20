Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,539,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

