Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $50.38.

