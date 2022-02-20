Invesco Ltd. Acquires 459,566 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,566 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Bumble worth $53,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 242.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000.

BMBL stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

