Invesco Ltd. Acquires 53,151 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Novanta worth $57,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

