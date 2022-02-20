Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.74% of United Natural Foods worth $47,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

