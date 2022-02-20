Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.01% of SkyWest worth $49,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

