Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,225 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Universal Display worth $48,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $137.62 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $135.84 and a one year high of $246.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

