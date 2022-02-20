Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 17.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $139,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $341.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.