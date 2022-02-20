Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $42,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.