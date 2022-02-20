Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

IDHQ stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.