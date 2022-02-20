Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 295.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000.
NYSEARCA RZG opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $137.17 and a twelve month high of $178.95.
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.