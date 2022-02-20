Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCI. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

PSCI stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

