Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Invesque Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

