Investors Purchase High Volume of BuzzFeed Call Options (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 689 call options.
BZFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $4.23 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $14.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79.
About BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
