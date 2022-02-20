IOST (IOST) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $413.72 million and $40.10 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

