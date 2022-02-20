IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $231.00 at Piper Sandler

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $261.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $228.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.38. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

