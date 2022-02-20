IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2026 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $228.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.